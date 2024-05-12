Juste après sa victoire face à Wolfsburg ce dimanche, les dirigeants du Bayern Munich ont annoncé le départ de Bouna Sarr et Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. L’international sénégalais, qui a reçu un bel hommage, en a profité pour adresser un message au club.
C’était attendu, c’est désormais officiel. Bouna Sarr ne sera plus un joueur du Bayern Munich à la fin de cette saison. Enfin de contrat en juin prochain, le latéral droit international sénégalais ne sera pas renouvelé et va donc partir librement vers d’autres horizons. Les dirigeants ont ainsi profiter du dernier match de la saison à domicile et de la réception de Wolfsburg (victoire 2-0) ce dimanche pour remercier l’ancien joueur de Metz et l’OM.
Ahead of kick-off, we said farewell to Bouna Sarr, who will leave the club this summer after four years 💐
Thank you for everything and all the best for the future, Bouna! ❤️#MiaSanMia #FCBWOB pic.twitter.com/lbl9UHT5fb
— FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) May 12, 2024
Ce dernier n’a pas caché sa fierté d’avoir représenté ce club pendant 33 matchs. « Je suis heureux de faire partie de ce grand club et de la famille du FC Bayern depuis quatre ans. Je tiens à remercier tout le club et ses fantastiques supporters pour leur soutien. Je souhaite au FC Bayern tout le meilleur pour l’avenir. Je porterai toujours ce club dans mon cœur », déclare celui qui a remporté cinq trophées en Bavière, dont trois fois la Bundesliga.
Bouna Sarr: “I’m happy to have been part of this great club and the FC Bayern family for four years. I would like to thank the entire club and its fantastic fans for their support. I wish FC Bayern all the best for the future. I will always carry this club in my heart.” pic.twitter.com/KMhNr78Yx6
— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 12, 2024
wiwsport.com