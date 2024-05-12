C’était attendu, c’est désormais officiel. Bouna Sarr ne sera plus un joueur du Bayern Munich à la fin de cette saison. Enfin de contrat en juin prochain, le latéral droit international sénégalais ne sera pas renouvelé et va donc partir librement vers d’autres horizons. Les dirigeants ont ainsi profiter du dernier match de la saison à domicile et de la réception de Wolfsburg (victoire 2-0) ce dimanche pour remercier l’ancien joueur de Metz et l’OM.

Ahead of kick-off, we said farewell to Bouna Sarr, who will leave the club this summer after four years 💐

Thank you for everything and all the best for the future, Bouna! ❤️#MiaSanMia #FCBWOB pic.twitter.com/lbl9UHT5fb

— FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) May 12, 2024