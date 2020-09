View this post on Instagram

We Made it ! Just take a moment to realize how we get there , some up and down many things happened Things that people never see but we never quit keep believing Ourself . Thanks to my teammates ,The Staff , The Fans # Thank you China 🇨🇳 for holding down @innermongolia_zhongyoufc The Marathon Continue Kingaks 👑✌️💪🙏🏾