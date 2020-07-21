Trois bananes. Un affront inqualifiable en guise de réponse à tweet anodin posté samedi par Famara Diedhiou. Le tort de ce dernier pour justifier une telle injure ? Visiblement, celui d’avoir expédié sur le poteau un penalty, plus tôt dans l’après-midi, à la 69e minute d’un match perdu par Bristol à Swansea (0-1). Un « raté » comme il peut y en avoir des dizaines dans une carrière de footballeur professionnel, sans conséquence qui plus est car Bristol, 11e de Championship (D2 anglaise), ne risque plus rien dans son championnat. Une réplique raciste comme il ne devrait plus y en avoir, dans un stade comme à la ville.

Aussi, l’international sénégalais de 27 ans l’a partagée sur les réseaux sociaux. Pour mieux mettre en lumière ce mal insidieux qui semble parcourir l’Europe entière.

« Pourquoi ? », s’interroge le meilleur buteur de Ligue 2 en 2015-2016 (21 réalisations). Ce simple mot a rapidement fait le tour de la planète foot. Moins d’une demi-heure après sa publication, le Bristol City FC dénonçait un « comportement écœurant » aussitôt suivi, en guise de deuxième lame, de la publication d’une photo des vingt-deux acteurs de la rencontre genou à terre, soulignée du hashtag « BlackLivesMatters ».

Depuis, d’autres clubs – à l’instar du « rival » local, les Bristol Rovers (D3) – ont manifesté leur soutien au natif de Saint-Louis, arrivé en France à l’âge de 19 ans pour signer à Sochaux, qui l’a par la suite prêté à Belfort, Epinal et au Gazélec Ajaccio. Le Clermont Foot, sous les couleurs duquel Famara Diedhiou s’est révélé lors de sa prolifique saison 2015-2016, a réagi ce lundi matin.

« Cher Famara, tout le Clermont Foot 63 est entièrement derrière toi pour faire face à ce méprisable racisme dégoûtant. Ici à Clermont on t’aime et on se souvient de toi avec affection ». Un message relayé outre-Manche par Bristol, où l’homme aux 37 buts en trois saisons de Championship a signé en 2017, en provenance d’Angers.

« Je reçois beaucoup de messages de partout. Je n’ai tout simplement pas de mots pour cela, mais le plus important est d’être bien avec ma famille et avec toutes les personnes. Si vous savez d’où vous venez, rien ne vous arrivera et n’oubliez pas, sourire est le minimum », a commenté le joueur, comme pour mettre derrière lui cet épisode à l’heure de conclure la saison sur les terrains avec la plus retentissante des réponses. Son club a pris ses derniers mots à la lettre en publiant une vidéo de l’entraînement de ce lundi. Sourire est le minimum, malgré les attaques et les meurtrissures.