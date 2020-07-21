L’attaquant de Bristol (D2 anglaise) a dénoncé, samedi, une attaque raciste qu’il a subi sur les réseaux sociaux après avoir manqué un penalty. Suscitant ainsi de nombreuses réactions dont celle du Clermont Foot, notamment, qui a apporté son soutien à son ancien buteur.
Trois bananes. Un affront inqualifiable en guise de réponse à tweet anodin posté samedi par Famara Diedhiou. Le tort de ce dernier pour justifier une telle injure ? Visiblement, celui d’avoir expédié sur le poteau un penalty, plus tôt dans l’après-midi, à la 69e minute d’un match perdu par Bristol à Swansea (0-1). Un « raté » comme il peut y en avoir des dizaines dans une carrière de footballeur professionnel, sans conséquence qui plus est car Bristol, 11e de Championship (D2 anglaise), ne risque plus rien dans son championnat. Une réplique raciste comme il ne devrait plus y en avoir, dans un stade comme à la ville.
Why??🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/1Oo5LCPsOJ
— Famara Diedhiou (@famara2001) July 18, 2020
We stand with Famara Diédhiou and anybody who has to suffer racism in any shape or form.
There is no excuse or justification for this disgusting behaviour. https://t.co/szXRBVpY8k
— Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) July 18, 2020
Dear @famara2001, the whole Clermont Foot 63 is fully behind you in front of this despicable disgusting racism. Here in Clermont, we love you and remember you fondly.
Plus grand, Plus fort ! pic.twitter.com/qbvP2muHyF
— Clermont Foot 63 (@ClermontFoot) July 20, 2020
I receive a lot of messages from everywhere. I just have no words for that but the most important is be good with my family and with all the persons. If you know where you from nothing gonna happen to you and don't forget smilling is a minimum😁.
— Famara Diedhiou (@famara2001) July 19, 2020
'Smiling is the minimum' – @famara2001#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/T3O0MOOZTb
— Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) July 20, 2020
