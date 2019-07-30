Après trois saisons passées sous les couleurs du club de la Mersey, Everton, Idrissa Gana Guèye vient de rejoindre le Paris Saint-Germain pour une durée de 4 ans assortie d’une année en option. Présenté ce mardi, le milieu de terrain a tout de même adressé une lettre d’adieu à son ancien club et aux supporters d’Everton.
C’est sur son compte d’Instagram que la nouvelle recrue du PSG a tenu à remercier le club d’Everton ainsi que tous les supporters Blues qui ont suivi de près ses trois saisons écoulées au club. En provenance d’Aston Villa en 2016, Idrissa Gana Guèye a eu la reconnaissance du football anglais chez les Blues d’Everton avec des statistiques phénoménales pour un milieu de sa trempe. Devenu un élément indispensable dans l’effectif, il avait fini de gagner le cœur de tout le public de Goodison Park.
To The Blues, Thank YOU! Since my arrival I have felt at home at this club, you have welcomed me and my family with open arms. Everton FC gave me the opportunity to continue in the premier league and the last 3 years I have had some amazing experiences which I will cherish forever. I am grateful to have had the love and support of you all throughout this journey and I must say no matter the weather or permformances the support was always there. As you know I am about to start a new journey, a journey that I have dreamed about since a kid and when this opportunity presented itself I couldn’t turn it down. To my teammates and coaches I will miss you and will continue to support you. Everton … we are family and will continue to be and for me Merseyside will always be BLUE 💙 #COYB. Love, Idrissa Gana Gueye
