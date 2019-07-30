View this post on Instagram

To The Blues, Thank YOU! Since my arrival I have felt at home at this club, you have welcomed me and my family with open arms. Everton FC gave me the opportunity to continue in the premier league and the last 3 years I have had some amazing experiences which I will cherish forever. I am grateful to have had the love and support of you all throughout this journey and I must say no matter the weather or permformances the support was always there. As you know I am about to start a new journey, a journey that I have dreamed about since a kid and when this opportunity presented itself I couldn’t turn it down. To my teammates and coaches I will miss you and will continue to support you. Everton … we are family and will continue to be and for me Merseyside will always be BLUE 💙 #COYB. Love, Idrissa Gana Gueye