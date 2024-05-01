Franc (Jambaar Wrestling Academy) a effectué une nouvelle chorégraphe ce dimanche en marge de son combat contre Bombardier. Un “Bakk” traditionnel qui rappelle ceux des lutteurs sérères. Regardez !
Franc (Jambaar Wrestling Academy) a effectué une nouvelle chorégraphe ce dimanche en marge de son combat contre Bombardier. Un "Bakk" traditionnel qui rappelle ceux des lutteurs sérères. Regardez !
