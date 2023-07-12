L’ancien technicien sénégalais du WAC a officiellement rejoint le championnat tanzanien en tant que coach adjoint de Young Africans SC.
La valse des sénégalais dans le championnat tanzanien se poursuit de plus belle. Après le coach Youssouph Dabo à Azam FC, c’est au tour du technicien Moussa Ndao de rejoindre la ligue tanzanienne. L’ancien du Wydad Athletic a rejoint officiellement le club de Young Africans SC.
L’ancienne gloire des Lions occupera, en effet, le poste d’entraîneur adjoint sur le banc des Vert et Jaune. Ndao hérite du poste laissé vacant par Mrudindi Cédric Kaze dont le contrat a pris fin. L’annonce a été relayée ce mercredi par notre confrère de la Tanzanie, Milliardayo.
Yanga SC wamemtangaza Moussa Ndao Raia wa Senegal kuwa Kocha wao Msaidizi kuelekea msimu mpya wa 2023/2024.
Ndao anarithi nafasi iliyokuwa imeachwa wazi na Mrudindi Cedric Kaze ambaye Mkataba wake ulimalizika.#MillardAyoSPORTS pic.twitter.com/yHRYg4C4t3
— millardayo (@millardayo) July 11, 2023
wiwsport.com
Laisser un commentaire