The Atlanta Hawks and 39th pick Mouhamed Gueye agreed to a 4-year, $7.64 million deal, agent Aman Dhesi of PNW Sports Group told @hoopshype. The former Washington State star led the Pac-12 in double-doubles. He only started basketball 3.5 years ago and grew up as a soccer player.

— Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 4, 2023