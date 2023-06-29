Le Rangers FC poursuit son mercato comme il était attendu avec l’arrivée d’Abdallah Sima (21 ans). Le jeune attaquant sénégalais rejoint le club écossais sous la forme d’un prêt sans option d’achat, en provenance de Brighton. Ce sera le troisième départ en prêt de l’ancien joueur du Slavia Prague depuis son arrivée chez les Seagulls.

💙 #RangersFC are delighted to announce the signing of Abdallah Sima on a season-long loan from @OfficialBHAFC. @Sima_Abdalah will join from July 1.

— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) June 29, 2023