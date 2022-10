Bayern's Oliver Kahn: "Sadio Mané only wanted to come to Bayern from Liverpool and not to any other club. He will do great things here" 🔴 #FCBayern

"It was the same for Matthijs de Ligt – a player whom almost every top club in Europe wanted to sign, but only wanted to join us". pic.twitter.com/mf7I2v9gFK

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 16, 2022