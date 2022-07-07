L’attaquant va effectuer sa première séance d’entraînement demain au Säbener Straß qui est le centre sportif du Bayern Munich. La séance sera diffusée sur les plateformes du club. La première de Sadio Mané est très attendue par le public bavarois qui le réclame sur les réseaux sociaux.

La préparation estivale du Bayern Munich a démarré et la nouvelle star de la Bundesliga sera présentée officiellement au public le 16 juillet prochain.

News #Mané: Servus again, Sadio! He has well arrived in Munich a few minutes ago. First big stage for him probably tomorrow. There is a public training at 1600 at the Säbener Straße. You can see all the pictures of his arrival at Sky! @SkySportDE 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/ynnLzv8eMA

— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 7, 2022