Omar Sallah sera assisté par Omar Darboe et Mustapha Bojang tandis que Dawda Gueye sera le quatrième arbitre informe le journaliste gambien Momodou Bah. La rencontre va démarrer à 19 heures et aura lieu au stade Lat Dior de Thies. Le public est autorisé, un nombre réduit selon la FSF qui a fixé les prix des billets à 20.000 FCFA et 50.000 FCFA.

Gambian officials

A panel of Gambian officials will take charge of Tuesday's friendly between #Senegal and #Mauritania in Thies.

Omar Sallah will be assisted by Omar Darboe and Mustapha Bojang whiles Dawda Gueye serves as forth referee.

Kick-off is at 19:00 GMT pic.twitter.com/ve2Aw2anLc

— Momodou Bah 🇬🇲 (@modoubah) October 12, 2020