Le capitaine de Liverpool succède au palmarès à Raheem Sterling (Manchester City). Il a notamment été préféré à Kevin De Bruyne, Marcus Rashford, Virgil Van Dijk and Sadio Mané qui faisaient partie des favoris.

Le Liverpool de Jurgen Klopp a survolé la saison en Angleterre. Henderson a mené son équipe à un titre attendu depuis 1990 par tout le peuple des Reds de Liverpool.

On attend le PFA maintenant mais sa sera sans doute Jordan Henderson.

BREAKING – Jordan Henderson is the new Footballer of the Year for 2019-20. The Liverpool and England midfielder held off strong competition from Kevin De Bruyne, Marcus Rashford and other LFC team-mates to win football oldest individual award. Details: https://t.co/fHqoq9Rl1d pic.twitter.com/8s3uCYyGCG

