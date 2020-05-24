Firmino dans son top 3

L’entraîneur argentin n’a pas mis longtemps à désigner son numéro un, Kevin de Bruyne. En deuxième position, un autre joueur de Manchester City, Sergio Agüero. Il a mis du temps à mettre un nom sur la troisième place mais a fini par choisi Roberto Firmino.

Pochettino, le brillant chômeur

Pour rappel, Mauricio Pochettino a coaché les Spurs pendant cinq ans avant d’être limogé. Il a réussi à devenir vice-champion d’Europe avec Tottenham en 2019. Actuellement sans club. son nom était dernièrement associé à Newcastle, en passe d’être racheté par un fonds d’investissement saoudien.

