Dans un entretien avec Sky Sports, l’ancien technicien de Tottenham a été interpellé sur le top 3 des meilleurs joueurs actuels de la Premier League. Par surprise, il a snobé les deux stars africaines de Liverpool, à savoir Sadio Mané et Mo Salah.
Firmino dans son top 3
L’entraîneur argentin n’a pas mis longtemps à désigner son numéro un, Kevin de Bruyne. En deuxième position, un autre joueur de Manchester City, Sergio Agüero. Il a mis du temps à mettre un nom sur la troisième place mais a fini par choisi Roberto Firmino.
Pochettino, le brillant chômeur
Pour rappel, Mauricio Pochettino a coaché les Spurs pendant cinq ans avant d’être limogé. Il a réussi à devenir vice-champion d’Europe avec Tottenham en 2019. Actuellement sans club. son nom était dernièrement associé à Newcastle, en passe d’être racheté par un fonds d’investissement saoudien.
1st – 🇧🇪
2nd – 🇦🇷
3rd – 🇧🇷
In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Mauricio Pochettino revealed his top 3 Premier League players and admitted he would be open to managing a Premier League club outside the top six and is eager to return to management: https://t.co/OU18taDkzq pic.twitter.com/iC6Rm1zv7o
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 22, 2020
