Pour l’instant on ne connait pas la durée d’indisponibilité du sénégalais, qui a marqué quatre buts en 18 apparitions toutes compétitions confondues avec Watford cette saison. Sera t-il en mesure de jouer conte Aston Villa le 21 janvier ?

Les supporters attendent avec impatience le bulletin médical du Lion devenu le symbole du renouveau des hornets, qui n’ont plus perdu depuis 7 matchs en Premier League ponctués de quatre victoires.

Watford manager Nigel Pearson admits Danny Welbeck is the one injured player closest to a first team return, refuses to say (with a smile on his face) whether he’s in contention for tomorrow v #AVFC. Ismaila Sarr, however, is out with a hamstring problem. pic.twitter.com/bGNljamskx

— Anton Toloui (@SkyAnton) January 20, 2020