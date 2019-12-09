Face à Crystal Palace de Cheikhou Kouyaté comptant pour sa deuxième titularisation de suite en Premier League, Ismaila Sarr a livré une prestation solide. Même si l’ancien joueur du Stade Rennais n’a pas scoré, Ismaila Sarr a réalisé une belle performance saluée par les supporters du club de la banlieue.
SARR'S BEST BITS 🆚 CRYSTAL PALACE
The speed 🔥The dribbling 🔥The skills 🔥Who else is excited to see what else Ismaïla Sarr has to offer in a yellow shirt?Take a look at all his best bits from Saturday's game…🇸🇳
Publiée par Watford FC sur Lundi 9 décembre 2019
