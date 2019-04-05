Le défenseur sénégalais aurait décidé de confier ses intérêts à son frère, pour tenter de boucler un transfert estival vers l’étranger, d’après la presse internationale.
Comme le souligne The Independent,il aurait d’ailleurs stoppé sa collaboration avec son agent Bruno Satin, pour confier ses intérêts à son frère. Un changement tout sauf anodin, puisque sous la houlette de celui-ci, le défenseur central espérerait signer un gros contrat au cours du prochain mercato estival.
Kalidou Koulibaly's brother has taken charge of the defender's affairs after he parted with his agent. Senegal defender seeking a big move this summer. MUFC watching closely. Story by @trlkershaw https://t.co/zZ4DapDC2I
— Ed Malyon (@eaamalyon) April 2, 2019
