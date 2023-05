CAPTAIN AMARA DIOUF 🇸🇳(2008) GETS HIS BRACE FROM THE PENALTY SPOT TO DOUBLE THE LEAD!!!

OMAR SALL 🇸🇳(2008) WON THE PENALTY!#TotalEnergiesAFCONU17 #AFCONU17 #ALGSEN pic.twitter.com/SMi9s6RKUW

— Football Report (@FootballReprt) May 2, 2023