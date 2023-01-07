Il a attendu ce moment avec impatience. Après des débuts intéressants, Pape Matar Sarr va vivre sa première titularisation avec Tottenham ce samedi face à Portsmouth à l’occasion du troisième tour de FA Cup. Le jeune milieu de terrain de sénégalais a été aligné d’entrée par Antonio Conte et aura la grande occasion de montrer l’étendu de son talent.

Here's how we line-up this afternoon! 👇 pic.twitter.com/SAhloWPJVF

— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 7, 2023