Bournemouth a arraché le match nul sur le terrain de Watford (1-1) en toute fin de match grâce à un but dans les arrêts de jeu de Chris Mepham.
Stipe Perica avait ouvert le score à la 12e mn sur un beau centre de Ismaila Sarr. L’international sénégalais, qui est donc resté à Watford cet été, a échappé à un tacle assassin en début de match de Lloyd Kelly.
Watford 1 – 0 AFC Bournemouth. 12' Passe décisive d'Ismaila Sarr pour Stipe Perica !
Score final 1-1#ExSRFC pic.twitter.com/I45zuUQXQx
